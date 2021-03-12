The Doniphan West girls’ basketball team made history with the program’s first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

On Monday night, the Lady Mustangs secured a first round win over Little River, 57-44 in the state tournament.

The Doniphan West Lady Mustangs finished their regular season at 19-3, knocking off Clifton-Clyde to earn a spot in the state tournament, and on Monday night, the girls traveled to Waverly and pulled off the No. 7 vs. No. 5 upset with a 57-44 win over the Little River Lady Redskins.

The Redskins had the early momentum, racing out to a 7-0 lead to open the game, but the Mustangs fought back to trail by 4, at 15-11, following the first quarter. Doniphan West closed the gap to 27-25 at the half, but it was their second half run that stole the show and put the game away.

The Mustangs pressured Little River into turnover after turnover, and continued to get guards behind the Redskin defense after rebounds at the other end for easy points. Doniphan West went on a 13-2 run to open the half and took a 40-34 lead after three quarters. Holding to their lead, the Lady Mustangs went 8-9 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to salt the game away.

Chloe Clevenger led Doniphan West with 20 points on the night, followed by Avery Weathersby with 14. Jaiden Taylor scored 8 for the Mustangs, with Claire Cole and Kyra Johnson adding 5 each, Sadie Leach pitching in 4 points and Melaina Whetstine adding 1.

Coming into the game, the 20-3 Redskins held the tournament’s No. 5 seed, while the Mustangs were slotted No. 7.

To earn their way to State, the Mustangs battled through a tough sub-state tournament at Centralia. Their semifinal game on Thursday, March 4, was a huge 57-55 win over a tough Frankfort team.

The championship brought the Mustangs and the Clifton-Clyde Eagles together. And in their third meeting this year, DWHS proved to be the best team, winning 44-33.

Scoring in the Frankfort game: Avery Weathersbee 24, Chloe Clevenger 10. Kyra Johnson 6, Jaiden Taylor 6, Malaina Whetstine 4, Kinlee Whetstine 3, Heidi Leach 2, Sadie Leach 2.

Scoring in the Clifton-Clyde game: Malaina Whetstine 10, Clevenger 10, Sadie Leach 8, Weathersbee 8, Kyra Johnson 6, Sydney Smith 2.

The Lady Mustangs’ season ended in a 54-49 loss to Norwich Thursday night.