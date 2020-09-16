Lack of Funding Slows Riverfront Master Plan

The Riverfront Master Plan continues to make gradual progress behind the scenes while the community looks for evidence of an actual start date.

This ongoing plan has been a topic of discussion for over a decade, so why hasn't the community seen any physical improvements on the riverfront?

The slow momentum of the master plan to redevelop St.Joseph’s riverfront is partly due to the lack of funding the city is receiving to contribute to the project.

“It’s going to take some time to acquire the additional money from outside sources other than what the city has immediately to accomplish the overall goal,” said Clint Thompson, Director of Planning and Development.

A whopping 90 million dollar price tag for the improvements and completion of the riverfront master plan makes the finish line seem impossible to reach.

Dick DeShon, Tourism Commission Board Chairman, said the need for private and public funding is what the master plan is essentially missing, without the money it makes it hard to complete the overall plan.

”We’ve only got about 4 million dollars so far to spend,” said DeShon.

The Tourism Commission, however, wants to put what money they do have set aside to complete a couple projects that the community could start enjoying in the near future.

“One project will be a hike and bike trail that will give residents and visitors the ability to see the river from a different perspective, it is something that this immediate area does not currently offer, said Thompson.”

The other recommended project will be a reconstruction of Riverfront Park into an entertainment hotspot.

The Tourism Commission is still awaiting approval from the City Council for these two projects.

The plan itself though has moved out of the developmental stages and into the stages of implementation.

“Even though the community may not see projects taking shape in the moment, there are projects being made and being discussed,” said Thompson.

The redevelopment of the riverfront may be gradual but it is a long term vision that could take up to eight years to see full completion by the community.