LAWRENCE, Kan. | The University of Kansas athletic department has imposed pay cuts and furloughs for all employees in response to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Athletic Director Jeff Long announced the moves in an email to donors Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reports.

Long, men’s basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles already said last month that they would take 10% pay cuts for six months, starting this month.

But the department is now cutting the pay of employees making more than $300,000 a year by 10% and requiring people earning less than $50,000 to take three weeks of furloughs between June 1 and July 25.