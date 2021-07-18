National Ice Cream Day was on Sunday, encouraging all those who love the tasty treat to get out and enjoy it in the summer heat. People in the St. Joseph area got out to celebrate the dessert’s day out on the Belt Highway.
Kris and Kates Ice Cream took National Ice Cream Day to the next level. For the second straight year, the shop hosted a car show at the cone. Those vintage cars filled up the entire parking lot and overflowed into Eckert’s next door.
The owner said that the turnout this year was double the amount of people the shop had back in 2020. And this year, they added a live band to perform for customers.
“It was National Ice Cream Day and we are a huge ice cream cone so we had to do something fun,” Austin Evans, owner of Kris and Kates said. “It was a natural pull to do a car show with the 50’s and 60’s theme, but I wanted to spruce it up even more. So we had a live local band come out and play.”
The local band that played was Tequila Mockingbird. The cone itself is a vintage looking building, which is why Evans wanted an old school car theme for the event.
This is not the only time Evans hopes to have live music at Kris and Kates this year. Evans has been working on opening a new location in Maryville and it is just weeks away from opening.
“About three weeks we will open up in Maryville and have another car show and concert up there before the end of the year,” Evans said. “Then next year we will have National Ice Cream Day rocking in both areas.”
Evans first purchased Kris and Kates back in 2020 and he is excited to be expanding the brand throughout northwest Missouri. He has high hopes for the new location due to where the building is located in Maryville.
“I think it will be an icon in Maryville right downtown, little ice cream building. Don’t see that everyday,” Evans said.
