Election 2022 Kansas Attorney General

Kansas Attorney General candidate Kris Kobach, wearing tie, watches the results come in during his watch party at the Celtic Fox Irish Pub and Restaurant in Topeka, Kansas on Tuesday.

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Attempting a political comeback, immigration hardliner Kris Kobach was in a tight race Tuesday night in the Republican primary for Kansas attorney general against a state senator who promised as he did to aggressively fight the federal government.

Kobach was battling state Sen. Kellie Warren, a Kansas City-area attorney, for the nomination. A third candidate in the race, former federal prosecutor Tony Mattivi, of Topeka, trailed them both by a big margin.

