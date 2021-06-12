The summer solstice occurs this year on June 20, which means that on that day, the sun angle in the sky will be at its greatest height in the Northern Hemisphere. This is the true beginning of summer and the beginning of 24 hours days of sunlight at the North Pole and conversely 24 hours of darkness at the South Pole for the next three months.

During the next several months on sunny days you can get burned by the suns rays in just 15 to 20 minutes, with the highest exposures during the late morning through early afternoon.

The Ultraviolet Index is a scale that measures the sun’s harmful UV rays and exposure rates. This is calculated by knowing the daily solar angle in concert with the expected daily weather forecast. On the UV Index Scale, 1 is the lowest and 11 is the highest — the greatest risk to burning your skin.

We currently are in the highest possible risk period (June-July) for sunburn, with daily UV Index readings constantly at 8 to 10, and all the way to 11 on bright sunny days. A cloudy forecast can greatly reduce this risk, and help extend your time outside without burning. White sandy beaches can nearly double your exposure rate to UV rays by reflecting the UV radiation back up from the sandy surface.

The light from the sun takes just over 8 minutes to travel the 91.4 million miles between the sun and earth’s surface. When solar storms occur, this can, and does, raise the risk of extreme UV events that can severely burn unprotected skin. A sunburn at a young age can lead to skin cancer for many in later life. Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America with 3.5 million cases reported annually.

Know your risks and protect your children from these harmful UV rays with SPF 30 or a great sunblock, wide brimmed hats and light-weight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. You can get your daily UV readings from the Environmental Protection Agency website at EPA.gov/sunsafety and by reading the St. Joseph News-Press and watching News Press NOW.

Enjoy your summer and please don’t get burned!