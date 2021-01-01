Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph continued the tradition of providing vouchers for area children to purchase new coats and other cold weather items this year.

In partnership with the St. Joseph School District counseling department, Kiwanis was able to get $11,000 worth of vouchers into the hands of kids who are in need of a coat this winter.

“We do it to help the large number of families in need of warm clothing each year, but this year in particular,” said Jeff Ellison, Kiwanis Coats for Kids committee chair.

Elizabeth Chase, coordinator of counseling for the St. Joseph School District said the program is important.

“While the Kiwanis Coats for Kids program has always been a wonderful resource for many of our students, this year the program allowed us to meet some significant needs that might have gone unfilled in the midst of the pandemic,” she said. “With an increasing number of families struggling to make ends meet, the St. Joseph School District is tremendously thankful to our local Kiwanis Club members for being willing to serve our community’s children by providing new warm-weather apparel.”

Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph has been providing vouchers for coats to area children since 1993.

“Kiwanis Club of St. Joseph has been helping our community with coats for kids for many years,” Meaghan Simpson, club president, said. “We are excited to be able to continue offering this voucher program, especially this year during the pandemic. We appreciate everyone who supports our fundraisers, such as our annual nut sales and our trivia night, to help us continue to get coats into the hands of kiddos that need them.”

To find out more about the Kiwanis Coats for Kids Trivia Night, which will be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 30, visit www.stjoemokiwanis.org/trivia.