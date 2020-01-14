East Buchanan senior Ethan Kilgore has been named a nominee for the 2020 McDonald’s All-American Games, the organization announced Monday.

The Idaho signee is among eight boys nominated from Missouri for the game set to to take place April 1 in Houston, Texas.

Kilgore, a 6-foot-6 forward who has scored more than 2,000 career points for the Bulldogs, led his team to a 23-3 season last year and district championship appearance. East Buch placed fourth in the KCI Tournament and second at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

A two-time all-state selection, his team will take on Savannah on Monday in its next action.