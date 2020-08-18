The well-being of children has been the center of concern during the pandemic for many reasons including going missing.

Local law enforcement shares that there does not appear to be a correlation between kids who have gone missing and COVID-19.

"I checked into the numbers, and there wasn't any strong indicator that there's more missing kids this year than there was this time last year. In fact, there were more missing kids last year than there were at this time, presently," Det. Sgt. Jason Strong said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share the same finding on a country-wide scale but share some possible new reasons for children who have gone missing and some challenges that have been presented in locating them.

John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC's Missing Children Division was quoted on the website stating, "We have assisted with cases where children have run away out of frustration with quarantine restrictions and cases where parents with visitation rights have not returned their children due to COVID-19 concerns."

Strong says they have seen cases like this here locally, "We've seen an increase in the number of parents withholding their children on parental custody issues and that's for fear of COVID and related incidents of parents not quarantining, parents engaging in what the other parent might think is risky behavior and they don't want their child, for lack of better terms, be around the virus or having an increased risk of catching the virus."

Another factor Strong brought up was children not being school due to the pandemic and going unsupervised more and in addition of not having school resource officers who would engage with at risk children.

"Now we have children that are not in school that normally would have been in school at the end of last year, and some of which would have already started school this year. They have more fun time to go out and engage in ungovernable activities like that, so that could have an impact," Strong said. "I suspect that school is going to be starting here pretty soon and unaccompanied minors might come down, but time will tell in a couple of weeks."

Regardless of these new challenges both the NCMEC and Strong say efforts in finding these children have not slowed down.

"I can tell you that we work hard on cases and we have a dedicated missing persons investigator and we incorporate our school resource officers into looking for these at-risk runaway juveniles," Strong said. "It's a difficult task to be quite frank with you. Children that don't want to be found make it very difficult for us to find them. So we actively engage and look in different ways and work in cooperation with the juvenile office and other resources within Northwest Missouri to try to locate them."

Strong encourages anyone who needs help or knows the whereabouts of a missing child to contact law enforcement.

"You can do it anonymously, you can do it through 238-TIPS and that goes for missing person, if you have information and you know about their whereabouts, we'd like to get in contact with them and check their well being and get them returned and contact their loved ones," Strong said.