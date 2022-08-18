Abortion Kentucky

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol in April in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

 Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the state's near-total abortion ban will remain in place while it reviews arguments by abortion clinics challenging two state laws.

It was the latest legal setback for the two remaining abortion clinics in Kentucky — both in Louisville, the state's largest city. The state's highest court kept in place a recent lower court ruling that reimposed enforcement of the laws banning nearly all abortions in Kentucky.

