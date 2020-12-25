A look at the upcoming week around the Southeastern Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEKEND

Kentucky at Louisville, though there’s scant competition. The Wildcats have dropped five games in a row for the first time since John Calipari took over in 2009. They’re off to their worst start since the 1926-1927 season. But Kentucky has won 11 of the last 13 meetings with its in-state rival, including a 78-70 overtime victory last Dec. 28. Louisville returned from a lengthy break due to coronavirus problems with a 85-48 humbling by No. 9 Wisconsin while playing without Cardinals leading scorer Carlik Jones. Both teams have tumbled from the Top 25, with the Wildcats having opened at No. 10.

LOOKING AHEAD

League games start next week with No. 8 Tennessee’s visit to 14th-ranked Missouri on Wednesday night as the headliner. SEC matchups start Tuesday with Texas A&M visiting LSU and Mississippi at Alabama. South Carolina’s game at Kentucky has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Gamecocks program. The SEC has scheduled league games through March 3 with a window after that for makeup games Tennessee was the preseason favorite to win the league followed by Kentucky, LSU, Florida and Alabama.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS:

Tennessee and Missouri are the only ranked SEC teams with conference games approaching. Four teams are receiving votes: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and LSU. ... LSU has the league’s No. 2 and No. 3 scorer.