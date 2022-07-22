Abortion Kentucky Law

Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol in April in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

 Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state's two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry's ruling says there is "a substantial likelihood" that Kentucky's new abortion law violates "the rights to privacy and self-determination" protected by Kentucky's constitution.

