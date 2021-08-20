ST. LOUIS — Mitch Keller struck out six over five solid innings, Gregory Polanco drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Friday night.
Pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo hit his first homer with Pittsburgh in the ninth.
Keller (4-10) walked one and worked around six hits in picking up his first victory since May 29. He had allowed 10 earned runs across 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts since being recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Three relievers covered the final four innings to preserve the shutout.
Rookie Lars Nootbaar had three singles to lead St. Louis’ 10-hit attack. The Cardinals stranded 12.
St. Louis entered the day 3 1/2 games behind San Diego for the second NL wild-card spot.
Pittsburgh recorded just four hits but snapped a five-game skid. The Pirates had lost 13 of 14 before the victory.
The Pirates broke through with two runs in the fourth after Colin Moran led off with a single of Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas, who was activated Friday after he completed a five-game injury rehabilitation assignment, threw 84 pitches over five innings in his second start of 2021. He allowed two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
