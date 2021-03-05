Dodgers 7, Royals 5

Clayton Kershaw pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut for Los Angeles. He gave up two hits, including a leadoff double to Whit Merrifield, and struck out two. Chris Taylor doubled off the base of the wall in left center-field, then cleared it in the fifth inning for a grand slam.

Brad Keller worked three innings in the start for the Royals and allowed a run on four hits and two walks. Michael Taylor hit a two-run home run.

Angels 7, Athletics 3

James Kaprielian struck out three and worked two scoreless innings in the start for the A’s. Matt Olson hit his second home run of the spring.

Phillies 3, Pirates 0

Bryce Harper homered on his first swing of spring training, launching a opposite-field drive to left. He singled in his next at-bat and was done for the day.

Red Sox 6, Rays 5 (7)

Boston ace Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 2 2/3 innings in his first start since missing last season because of health concerns. Rodriguez struck out two and gave up one run and two hits.

Yankees 1, Tigers 1

Domingo Germán pitched two scoreless innings for New York in his first game since being banned in 2019 under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Mariners 2, White Sox 2 (7)

AL MVP José Abreu grounded into a triple play with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Facing Seattle reliever Domingo Tapia, Abreu hit a grounder to third base — the Mariners threw home for forceout, got Abreu at first and then nailed Tim Anderson trying to score from second base.

Marlins 1, Astros 0 (7)

Left-hander Trevor Rogers, one of pitching-rich Miami’s top five mound prospects, didn’t allow a hit while striking out three of the six batters he faced in his first start.

Jose Urquidy made his first start for Houston, allowing two hits and one run

Blue Jays 13, Orioles 4 (8)

Hyun Jin Ryu made his first start for Toronto, yielding a solo home run and a walk in two innings with two K’s.

Danny Jansen homered and singled, Randal Grichuk had a two-run double and prospect Josh Palacios homered, tripled and doubled.

Braves 4, Twins 0 (7)

Kyle Wright fared much better in his second start for Atlanta, allowing one hit in three shutout innings with two strikeouts. He retired just four batters while giving up three runs in his first outing.

Newcomer Matt Shoemaker retired all seven batters he faced in his first start for Minnesota.

Indians 10, Cubs 4 (7)

Bobby Bradley, competing for Cleveland’s starting job at first base, hit a three-run homer. He dropped 35 pounds in the offseason, but it hasn’t affected his power. He’s homered twice this week.

Brewers 12, Rockies 3

Corbin Burnes finished sixth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2020 and opened 2021 by striking out five of the seven batters he faced in a two-inning start.