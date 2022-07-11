In the blink of an eye, Travis Kelce has become the longest-tenured player on the Kansas City Chiefs with years of high-level production still left in the tank.
Kelce comes from a family of football players. Now in his 10th season on the team, Kelce mentioned during OTAs in May that football was a craft that he chose to commit to. Of course, organized team activities are voluntary and it’s not uncommon for players to skip out, but Kelce made a point to be there for his teammates this offseason when it would’ve been very easy to excuse himself.
“I love it. I’ve always had a love for competition, getting better, the work ethic,” said Kelce. “When you start to lead your life in the right way, it’s a steady incline.”
Kelce said staying in peak shape allows him to prolong his career and still play at an All Pro level. Whatever the regimen, it’s contributed to Kelce’s consistent availability for game day over the past eight seasons as he’s only been inactive for two games. One of those games was Week 17 of 2017 when the team had already locked up the AFC West crown.
“You just focus on certain things throughout your career that you know work for you. I think I’ve found a groove that’s worked pretty good,” said Kelce.
And the numbers show his methods are paying off as well. His 9,006 career receiving yards are the sixth-most by a tight end in NFL history despite spending most of his rookie season on injured reserve. Given the Hall of Fame resume, is there a perfect contract that could be written up for a player with this kind of production? If one were to ask Kelce today, he’d likely respond much like he did during OTAs when asked about money.
“I put a lot into this and money, in my mind, is almost a secondary at this point in my career,” said Kelce. “I’m here for the legacy and I’m here to try and make the Kansas City Chiefs the best team possible. That’s my main focus; that’s why I’m here.”
At age 32, Kelce will look to log his seventh career 1,000-yard receiving season.
