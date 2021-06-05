This weekend is proof that summer does exist.

When temperatures soar into the 80s and 90s, we tend to migrate to the nearest watering hole — or lake — to splash into relief from the high heat and humidity. As important as water is to keep us hydrated and cool, people also should remember how deadly it can be.

We often hear of flooding destroying property and ruining lives. It’s true — water can be the most powerful force on this planet. Its power is magnified when it’s moving, such as water flowing in a river or swift water event, but let’s forget the power of water when it comes to flooding. Let’s talk about keeping safe when swimming or boating.

First, if you are ever going to be spending time on, in or near water, make a plan. Tell someone you’re going fishing at this pond. Let someone know that you are going to take the boat out at this time on that course. It’s even more important when you’re swimming. Tell someone. Even if you’re wearing a life jacket, tell someone what you’re doing. Water is an activity best enjoyed with friends and family, but if you’re lucky enough to have company, still let someone outside of the party know what your water plans are.

If you’re on a boat, make sure there is at least one functioning life jacket for every person on the vessel. Furthermore, make sure everyone on board knows what to do in case of an emergency. Make a float plan and do your best to stick to it.

If you’re swimming with people, always know how many are in your group and be sure to have safety devices available should they become necessary. Don’t risk being a victim to the unexpected.

Of course, the most important thing to remember around water is to have fun. Just be aware of the innate dangers that mirror the true wonder that is water.