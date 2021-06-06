Camping is a favorite outdoor activity for many during the spring and summer months, and often that means gatherings around the fire.

But before starting the fire, there are some safety precautions to consider to assure a trouble-free trip.

“In the state park they require you to have a fire ring if you are having a campfire,” said Rob Blizzard, a St. Joseph fire inspector.

A fire ring is made to keep flames contained and prevent a wildfire from happening. If a fire ring is not already in place, rocks should be placed around the outside of the fire area to make a pit. Some campsites will not allow campfires if drought conditions are in place, so be sure to check.

Also, make sure there’s plenty of distance between the fire and other things.

“Tents and vehicles need to be more than 15 feet away from burning fires,” Blizzard said.

Cars, ATVs, plastic and aerosols can serve as a fire hazard if near or on top of piles of leaves or tall, dry grass.

“Locate a water source or bring a shovel to put dirt on the fire to extinguish it,” Blizzard said. “Those fires should then be put out before bed.”

Food safety is just as important as fire safety when camping. Cleaning up food and storing it in a waterproof container will help keep unwanted animals away.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation also remind people to dress for the weather this summer. Make sure to stay protected from the sun with eyewear, sunscreen and a water bottle to stay hydrated during the day. Bug spray will help keep away insects such as mosquitoes, ticks, chiggers and gnats.

Educate yourself and children about poisonous plants that may be near wooded areas. Any body part that comes in contact with ivy, oak or sumac should be washed immediately with cool water.

Finally, if a fire starts to get out of control, someone is thought to be drowning or is having an allergic reaction, call 9-1-1 immediately.