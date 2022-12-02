KBI identifies man shot and killed by Topeka police officer Associated Press Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was shot and killed by a Topeka police officer during a fight over a weapon.Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, died Thursday after he was shot by an officer investigating a car that was blocking an alley in central Topeka, the KBI said.Walstrom, who was alone in the car, refused several commands from the officer, the KBI said.When he eventually got out of the vehicle, Walstrom was holding a handgun, according to investigators. During the struggle, Walstrom fired once at the officer, who fired several shots in return.Walstrom died at the scene. The officer was not injured.Police said the vehicle was stolen. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dylan Walstrom Officer Police Weaponry Kansas Bureau Of Investigation Topeka Car Handgun Investigator × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Social Services Share the Harvest program allows hunters the opportunity to give back Local News Salvation Army works to help residents in need through red kettles Local News North Andrew wins 8-man state championship against Bishop LeBlond +2 Government St. Joseph will not tax marijuana sales right away More Local News → 0:47 Warm and windy Friday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
