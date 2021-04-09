MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Katie Ledecky won the 200-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet with the world's fastest time this year.
Ledecky touched first in 1 minute, 54.40 seconds in the outdoor pool Friday. She was well ahead of three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second in 1:58.04. Ledecky's time tied Schmitt's U.S. Open record set in 2012.
Ledecky's best time in the event is 1:53.73 set at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won gold.
