BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Kansas undersheriff in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man with a homemade beanbag round out of his personal shotgun, a case that comes amid a national reckoning on police violence.

Virgil Brewer, who was with the Barber County Sheriff's Office at the time, is facing a charge of reckless involuntary manslaughter for his deadly encounter with Steven Myers on Oct. 6, 2017. The shooting occurred in Sun City, a rural area about 300 miles (555 kilometers) from Kansas City, Kansas.

