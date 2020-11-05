When heavy snows fall or cows are about to give birth, some farmers are unable to visit their herd. That’s where technology comes in.

Students majoring in agriculture at Hutchinson Community College are learning to fly drones, obtain a license and shoot video from above. Several students want to go back to their family farms and use these skills on their cattle and crops.

Emilee Diekmann, 19, said what she is learning in her unmanned class will be extremely useful for her on her family’s farm in Woodbine in Dickinson County.

“I will be able to fly over my cattle herd and crops for my family and friends,” Diekmann said. “I’d like to be able to take pictures.”

In HCC’s unmanned aerial systems class, students learn how to fly small and large drones, obtain knowledge for gaining their commercial drone pilot license and discover how to put together a drone video.

“The test is relatively stringent,” said Kent McKinnis, professor of crops and agronomy at HCC.

Each student is given a small drone to fly in this hands-on class. They are responsible for the vehicle’s care and handling. A few times during the semester students get to fly the big $2,000 drones.

When they are in class, the students learn about aerospace, charts, gravity, safety and weather. And because they live and fly in Kansas, they must always be aware of wind.

In addition to checking on animals, the drones can detect diseases or pests in crops. The technology is also used for real estate or examining structures, but in order to use an unmanned aircraft vehicle commercially, the pilot must possess a license.

Along with the agricultural applications, students can work in pipeline inspection, wildlife management and wind turbine inspections in this up-and-coming career. Applications for drones in agriculture are vast.