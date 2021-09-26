OLATHE, Kan. — A suburban Kansas City school district is investigating after a student asked a girl to homecoming using an offensive sign.
The sign reads: "If I was Black I would be picking cotton but I'm white so I'm picking you for HOCO."
A picture of two white students holding the sign and smiling that was posted online drew sharp criticism on social media, according to the Kansas City Star.
School officials in Olathe, Kansas, said they are working to contact everyone involved, including the parents of the students.
"The type of behavior displayed in the social media post does not meet the expectations of our core values," Olathe South High School Principal Dale Longenecker said in a letter sent to parents. "Any behavior like this will be immediately addressed in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct."
A copy of the photo posted on Twitter was criticized by Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons, who grew up in Olathe.
"This is disgusting. Sad that people think this is funny or acceptable," he wrote. "Very disappointing and honestly just sad to see this kind of stuff happening in my hometown. I hope this is handled in the correct manner."
