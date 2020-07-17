Three Kansas State players landed on the media's preseason All-Big 12 team, which was released by the conference office Thursday.

The three players are: defensive end Wyatt Hubert, returner Joshua Youngblood and fullback Nick Lenners.

It is the first accolade for all three players, each of whom were named first-team All-Big 12 performers by the league's coaches at the end of last season. With three selections, K-State ties for fourth most among any school in the league. It's also the most preseason selections for the Wildcats since 2017.

Hubert notched 33 tackles (12.5 for loss) and 7.0 sacks in 12 games last year. He enters the 2020 season with 11.5 career sacks, tied for the second most by a Wildcat prior to his junior campaign. His career sacks per game (0.50) ranks 12th nationally among active players while he's 13th in TFLs per game (0.91). A Topeka native, Hubert received votes for the conference's defensive player and defensive lineman of the year awards in 2019.

Youngblood won the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year award last season after a sensational freshman campaign. He was named an All-American by multiple outlets after returning a nation-best three kickoffs for touchdown. He was the first true freshman in the history of the Big 12 to win the league's player of the year award on offense, defense or special teams. Hailing from Tampa, Fla., Youngblood averaged 35.9 yards per kickoff return, a number that would have led the nation and set a single-season school record if he had the two additional attempts required to meet the NCAA's minimum. His three touchdowns on kick returns were the third most in the Big 12's record book and the fourth most in K-State history in a single season.

A native of Lincoln, Neb., Lenners played in all 13 games for K-State last season, making four starts. He finished with 13 receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown. It marked the most catches by a Wildcat fullback or tight end since 2014 and the most receiving yards among those positions since 2015. Lenners also assisted in the Wildcats' rushing attack, blocking for a unit that averaged 178.0 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the conference. K-State's 29 rushing touchdowns were third most among Big 12 teams.