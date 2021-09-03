LAWRENCE, Kan. — Wins have been so rare at Kansas over the last decade-plus that it wasn’t too surprising when students spilled from the stands and rushed the field to celebrate Lance Leipold’s first victory as head coach of the Jayhawks.
Who cares if it came against lower-level South Dakota?
It wasn’t easy, either. Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for their second touchdown of the game, giving the Jayhawks the lead back with 1:12 remaining Friday night, and their rebuilt defense held the Coyotes on downs to preserve a nervy 17-14 victory that brought an end to a 13-game skid dating to Oct. 26, 2019.
“Right now we’re not going to get concerned about style points and things like that. We needed to get a win,” Leipold said. “Getting a victory was first and foremost right now and as I said, then we go to the film and work to get better.”
The Coyotes, who trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter, had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a score with 5:16 to go. But the Jayhawks answered by driving 64 yards in less than four minutes, converting fourth-and-10 along the way and getting some help from a targeting penalty on South Dakota freshman Myles Harden.
Then the touchdown pass to Arnold that set off the wild celebration.
“I feel like it was never in doubt about us coming back,” Arnold said. “There’s always momentum changes in the game, it’s about how you respond. We never looked at it like we couldn’t come back or couldn’t do this.”
Bean, the North Texas transfer, also found Arnold for a score late in the second quarter. He finished 17 of 26 for 163 yards while adding 54 yards on the ground.
