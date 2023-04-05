School Voucher Fights Kansas

Kansas state Rep. Kristey Williams, left, R-Augusta, the chair of a House committee on K-12 education spending, watches an electronic tally board in the House as members vote on a bill aimed at providing state education dollars to help parents pay for private schooling on March 15 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Conservative Republicans in Kansas hoping to earmark state education dollars for helping parents pay for private schooling are struggling to win over enough rural and moderate GOP colleagues to get a law enacted, in sharp contrast to debates in neighboring states.

The Kansas House on Tuesday approved, 64-61, a bill creating a program that would give thousands of parents $5,150 for each child they want to move into home or private schools, starting in the 2024-25 school year. And last month, the Kansas Senate voted 22-16 to approve a bill that would expand an existing program providing income tax credits to donors who contribute to funds granting private school scholarships to students who are considered at risk of failing in public schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.