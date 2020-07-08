TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas' top health official says most counties are not following Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order requiring people to wear masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19, even though data is showing that masks work.

Department of Heath and Environment Secretary Norman said at a news briefing Wednesday that countries with cultural norms or government policies that support public mask wearing have seen nine-fold decreases in mortality.

Norman cited the data from a study published in the journal Health Affairs, which he said also showed a decrease in U.S. infections between 1% and 2% daily in state that mandate masks.

Kelly, a Democrat, issued an executive order Thursday requiring people to wear masks in public and in their workplaces because of a surge in cases. Counties can opt out of Kelly's mask order under a new pandemic law that took effect in June and resulted from a compromise between Kelly and the Republican-led Legislature.

The department on Wednesday reported 717 more confirmed cases since Monday, an increase of more than 4% that brings the total to at least 17,618 cases. The department on Wednesday also reported 282 COVID-19 deaths, up two since Monday.

Kansas has 23 active COVID-19 clusters associated with gatherings, along with six in daycares and schools, Norman said. Clusters related to gatherings have increased by seven since Monday, which include infections at bars, parties and church services, he said.

Norman also said that "a lot" of virus cases have stemmed from workplaces.

"It really amazes me that people are still going to work sick knowing that they really shouldn't," he said.

Monday's numbers set a new record for the worst two-week spike in reported coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the official numbers indicate because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The state has started collecting data on the percentages of COVID-19 cases that are symptomatic and asymptomatic, Norman said.