Obit Kansas Publisher Ed Seaton

Edward Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Manhattan Mercury newspaper, delivers a speech during the Midyear Meeting of the Inter American Press Association in 2009 in Asuncion, Paraguay. 

 Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79.

He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who followed his father as publisher of The Manhattan Mercury, told the newspaper. Edward Seaton was chairman of Seaton Publications at the time of his death.

