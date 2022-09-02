A bee approaches a sunflower in a sunflower field Thursday near Lawrence, Kansas. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.
A bee approaches a sunflower to collect pollen in a sunflower field Thursday near Lawrence, Kansas. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.
A woman views a sunflower field at Grinter Farms, Thursday near Lawrence, Kansas. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.
A bee is covered with pollen as it works in a sunflower field Thursday near Lawrence, Kan. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.
A bee approaches a sunflower in a sunflower field Thursday near Lawrence, Kansas. The field, planted annually by the Grinter family, draws thousands of visitors during the weeklong late summer blossoming of the flowers.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Associated Press
