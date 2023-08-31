Transgender Identities Kansas

A protester outside the Kansas Statehouse holds a sign after a rally for transgender rights on the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31 in Topeka, Kansas. A federal judge ruled Thursday, Aug. 31, that Kansas officials shouldn’t keep changing transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities.

 File photo | Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A federal judge ruled Thursday that Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s birth certificates so the documents reflect their gender identities, a loss for those who fought for that ability and leaves questions on how the state will respond.

Since 2019, a federal consent agreement required Kansas officials to change a person's gender identity on their birth certificate when asked. But Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach asked the court to stop enforcing that agreement because of a new state law that defines male and female as the sex assigned at birth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.