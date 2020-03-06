LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas forcefully objected to charges that its storied men’s basketball program, currently No. 1 in the nation, and its football programs had committed significant violations tied primarily to recruiting when it issued its formal response to the NCAA’s notice of allegations Thursday night.

In a series of documents totaling nearly 300 pages of arguments and supporting materials, the school claims several facts involving Bill Self’s basketball program are in dispute, including charges that Kansas lacked institutional control and its Hall of Fame coach and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.

The NCAA issued its original notice of allegations on Sept. 23, which included five violations for men’s basketball — all Level 1, the most severe — and two lesser violations for football.

While the NCAA’s notice does not detail what Kansas is accused of doing, the program was among the most prominent in an NCAA probe into a pay-for-play scheme that began with an FBI investigation into apparel company Adidas. One of its former employees testified at trial that he made payments to the family of one Kansas recruit and the guardian of a current player, and text messages presented in court revealed a close relationship between Self and the Adidas employee.

The school had a Thursday deadline to issue its response. Ultimately, a hearing will be scheduled and Kansas will present its case. The NCAA will then issue its ruling, often within several months, and the school retains the right to appeal.

The former Adidas employee, T.J. Gassnola, testified in October that he made a a $90,000 payment to the family of then-Kansas recruit Billy Preston and $2,500 to the guardian of forward Silvio De Sousa.

Gassnola insisted Self and his coaching staff were unaware of the payments, even though text messages detailed their close relationship. But an attorney for former Adidas executive James Gatto told a jury that his client approved the payment to Falmagne only after Self and Townsend requested it.

The school’s response Thursday night goes painstakingly, point-by-point in disputing the vast majority of the NCAA’s accusations. Perhaps the biggest claim is that Adidas, which last April signed a 14-year, $196 million contract extension with Kansas, and its employees were representatives of the school’s athletic interests during the period of the alleged violations — thus, they were acting on the school’s behalf.