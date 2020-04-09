After renewing the Border War in men's basketball last October, Kansas and Missouri are close to matching up again on the football field.

Nothing is set officially yet, but a deal is in the works for a four-game series, an MU spokesperson confirmed to The Star.

Both sides have been working to renew the rivalry for months, ever since the men's basketball series' resumption last fall. With the nature of football scheduling — finalizing games years in advance — there were some obstacles when it came to timing.

"Looking into the future, particularly with football," KU athletic director Jeff Long told The Star in November. "The revenue-generation opportunity is the one that probably started me to focus more on starting the rivalry."

At the time, Long conservatively hoped a game could be played in the mid-2020s or 2030s. Missouri's schedule is booked through 2026, though there's a chance it can move games to different years or buy out games currently scheduled against other schools. MU is already set to play K-State from 2022-23.

On Thursday, KU associate AD for public relations Dan Beckler said: "As we have stated previously, there is mutual interest in renewing the football series, but those details have yet to be signed and agreed to by both universities. If and when that is finalized, we will announce the specifics at that time."

It's unclear where the KU-MU football games might be played — Columbia, Lawrence or possibly in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. The Tigers are set to play Arkansas at Arrowhead as part of the Battle Line Rivalry this fall.

The 2007 clash in KC between No. 4 Missouri vs. No. 2 Kansas clash is still one of the more legendary games in both schools' histories. The Tigers won 36-28 to advance to the Big 12 Championship Game.

The last time the teams met in football, Mizzou walked away with a 24-10 victory over KU on Nov. 26, 2011, at Arrowhead Stadium. The Tigers moved to the SEC and the rivalry laid dormant ever since.

The schools are now scheduled to play two men's basketball games in Kansas City, two games in Columbia and two games in Lawrence. The Tigers and Jayhawks meet on the court Dec. 12 at KC's Sprint Center.