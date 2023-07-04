WICHITA, Kan. — A Wichita man charged in the death of his 8-year-old daughter has a history of domestic violence-related cases and one child abuse conviction in Oklahoma, according to court records. He also was investigated — but not charged — in a child's death in Minneapolis.

Thomas Ross Gatewood, 51, has been charged with 11 counts, including first-degree murder, in the May 8 death of his daughter, Jeanetta Y. Gatewood. Court records show some of the counts involve a 9-year-old victim, The Wichita Eagle reported.

