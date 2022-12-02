Campus Speech Kansas Justices Protest

Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall is seen in 2014 in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A member of Kansas' highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.

State Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall's protest last week came amid ongoing and often contentious national debates over free speech on college campuses, what's taught in college and in K-12 classrooms and what materials and programs libraries should provide. Stegall, perceived as the Kansas court's most conservative member, decried what he called a “closed and stifling culture" at the University of Kansas law school in a six-page letter to its dean.

