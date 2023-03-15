Kansas State of State

Flanked by Speaker of the House Daniel Hawkins, left, and Senate President Ty Masterson, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly delivers her State of the State address on, Jan. 24, in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

The Kansas House narrowly passed the largest school choice program in state history while tying it to special education funding long sought by public school advocates and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

The Republican-controlled House voted 64 to 61 Wednesday to approve the policy, which now heads to the Senate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.