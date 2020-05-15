Kansas governor slows reopening; limits to go into late June

TOPEKA, Kan. — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday slowed down the reopening of Kansas’ economy, ordering bars and bowling alleys to remain closed at least through the end of the month and keeping some coronavirus-inspired restrictions in place until near the end of June.

Kelly’s new order immediately stirred strong opposition in the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP lawmakers have complained that Kelly is moving too slowly to get people back to work after lifting a statewide stay at home order May 4, and they have disliked the different treatment depending on the kinds of businesses. House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins called her latest order an “abuse of power.”

“Gov. Kelly has consistently failed to give Kansans straight answers and clear goals,” said Hawkins, a Wichita Republican. “Our struggling businesses don’t deserve even more uncertainty during this time.”

The governor had expected to lift some restrictions Monday, but her new order modifies that plan to reflect her administration’s concern that the spread of the novel coronavirus is not yet decreasing. A limit on public gatherings of 10 or fewer people will remain in place, rather than being increased to 30 on Monday.

Kansas has had nearly 7,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 188 COVID-19-related deaths as of Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The increases in cases since Tuesday was about 5% and in deaths, about 4%. But the number of actual cases is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without feeling ill.

“I said from the beginning that public safety must remain the top priority, which means that our reopening efforts must be driven by data, not dates,” Kelly said in a statement announcing her new order.

The governor already had allowed “nonessential” retail stores to reopen and restaurants to resume dine-in services May 4, with some restrictions.