Republicans Kansas New Leader

Mike Brown, an Overland Park, Kan., Republican activist, greets fellow activists from the 2nd Congressional District of eastern Kansas during a state convention on Feb. 11 in Topeka, Kansas.

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Republican Party has ended efforts to punish party officials who backed non-GOP candidates in last year’s elections and reversed any sanctions already imposed, its new leader announced Friday.

State Chair Mike Brown said in a statement that he and members of the Kansas party’s Loyalty Committee agreed on the actions, dropping or reversing about 40 cases initiated under Brown’s predecessor, Mike Kuckelman. The party’s state committee on Saturday narrowly elected Brown to lead the Kansas GOP through the 2024 elections, replacing Kuckelman, who retired.

