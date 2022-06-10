Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Byers, left, D-Wichita, fills out paperwork for Bryan Caskey, state elections director, to withdraw as a candidate for reelection in 2022 at the Kansas secretary of state’s office in Topeka, Kansas.
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ first transgender state legislator is not seeking reelection, saying Friday that she is moving to Texas so that she can help care for her wife’s aging parents.
Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, was elected in 2020 and quickly became a leading opponent of Republican proposals to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school and college sports. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed such GOP proposals this year and last year.
Byers also was in a media spotlight in April when another Wichita-area lawmaker, Republican state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, complained in an email to a college student about the “transgender female who is now in our restrooms in the Capitol.”
Byers filed paperwork Friday with the Kansas secretary of state’s office to withdraw as a candidate in her Democratic-leaning district. She said her decision wasn’t influenced by Helmer’s comments or any legislative debates.
“If anything, if I see a fire, I run into it,” Byers told reporters. “For anybody who thinks that I’m running from a fight, I’m moving to Texas.”
Meanwhile, a transgender woman, Jaelynn Abegg, is running as a Democrat in a Republican-leaning state House district in Wichita. Abegg is a 37-year-old audio producer, musician and singer-songwriter, and she called Byers “an incredibly strong advocate” for transgender youth.
“She’s done an incredible amount of work and an incredible amount of fighting,” Abegg said of Byers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.