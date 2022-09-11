Election 2022 Kansas Attorney General

Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks in 2019 in Leavenworth, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Republican candidate for Kansas attorney general resigned Friday from the board of directors of a nonprofit group that has been accused of defrauding people who believed they were donating to help build a wall on the U.S. southern border.

Kris Kobach resigned from the board of directors and as general counsel of WeBuildTheWall, Inc., The Kansas City Star reported.

