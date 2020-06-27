The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has donated around 2,000 pounds of elk and bison meat to food banks.

The staff of the public lands division donated 2,137 pounds of elk and bison meat to eight food banks across the state.

Stuart Schrag, director of the public lands division, said the meat was delivered in five-pound boxes containing 20 one-quarter pound patties each. The meat will feed approximately 8,500 people.

The department staff who helped deliver the more than 400 boxes of meat statewide included Tom Norman, Manuel Torres, Cliff Peterson, Dustin Mengarelli, Jason Deal and Mike Nyhoff.

Schrag said the elk and bison herds were managed by the department at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in Canton and the Sandsage Bison Range near Garden City.

“We typically harvest one to two bison and a few elk annually at Maxwell and Sandsage,” Schrag said. “This helps maintain an optimum herd size for available habitat, which keeps the herds healthy, and allows us to do disease testing. We then have the meat professionally processed and utilize it for education and outreach efforts throughout the year, but this year we decided to donate everything we had. It was our way of helping out our neighbors in need.”

He said the department donated the meat in hopes that the food would aid local communities. The locations include Garden City, Dodge City, Topeka, Hays, Pratt and Wichita.