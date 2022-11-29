Oklahoma St Kansas Football

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 in Lawrence, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks' football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season.

Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made public Tuesday, Leipold will make $5 million in the first year of the deal with annual $100,000 increases. Leipold also gets a $750,000 signing bonus while his buyout rises to $12.5 million before gradually decreasing over time.

