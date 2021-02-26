Feb. 12—The Kansas City Royals on Friday announced a revised 28-game Cactus League exhibition schedule for spring training in Arizona.

The Royals will now open Cactus League play on Sunday, February 28 at 2:05 p.m. Central time against the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. The Royals and Rangers share Surprise Stadium as their home venue in Arizona.

The Royals' schedule includes 14 home games in addition to one game as the visiting team against the Rangers on March 26.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team twice, once at home and once as the road team.

After the Cactus League finale on Monday, March 29, the Royals will have two days off before the regular season starts on Thursday, April 1 against the Rangers at Kauffman Stadium.

Before the updated Cactus League schedule was released Friday, the Royals were scheduled to play an exhibition at their Double-A affiliate, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, on Sunday, March 28. Information about that game has not been released.

Royals spring training schedule

All times Central

Sunday, February 28: Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Monday, March 1: at Cleveland, TBA

Tuesday, March 2: at Chicago (NL), TBA

Wednesday, March 3: Chicago (AL), 2:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 4: at Cincinnati, TBA

Friday, March 5: Los Angeles, 2:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 6: at San Francisco, TBA

Sunday, March 7: at San Diego, TBA

Monday, March 8: Oakland, 2:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 9: at Seattle, TBA

Wednesday, March 10: Cincinnati, 2:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 11: at Milwaukee, TBA

Saturday, March 13: Chicago (NL), 2:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 14: at Los Angeles, TBA

Monday, March 15: San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16: Seattle, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17: at Oakland, TBA

Thursday, March 18: at Chicago (AL), TBA

Friday, March 19: Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 20: at Arizona, TBA

Sunday, March 21: Colorado, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, March 22: San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24: at Los Angeles, TBA

Thursday, March 25: Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26: at Texas, TBA

Saturday, March 27: Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28: at Colorado, TBA

Monday, March 29: Cleveland, 2 p.m.