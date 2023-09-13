Missouri Weather Heat Wave

A couple watch the sunset Aug. 20 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

Republicans on a special House interim committee examining the 1% earnings tax in St. Louis and Kansas City are scheduling hearings in both cities after praising one and criticizing the other.

“I’m disappointed that [St. Louis] did not send someone from the executive or the legislative side that would handle the spending because I think that’s an important part of this discussion,” Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, told St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly during Tuesday’s first hearing in Jefferson City.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.