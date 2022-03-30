KANSAS CITY— A Black Kansas City teenager will receive a $325,000 settlement after three white police officers hit him more than 10 times and used a stun gun on him, according to an excessive force lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleged the 17-year-old was sitting in his car in a parking lot waiting for friends after homecoming at Hogan Preparatory Academy on Oct. 12, 2019.
Two officers approached the car and ordered him to get out. When the teen got out of the car, he was thrown to the ground, punched, knelt on by two officers and hit with a stun gun by a third, according to the lawsuit.
Video filed with the lawsuit includes the teenager calling for help and saying he was not resisting, The Star reported.
The teenager had not committed any traffic violations. He was arrested but never charged with a crime.
The Kansas City Police Department declined to comment on the settlement.
