Kansas City OKs settlement in arrests during 2020 protests Associated Press May 20, 2022 May 20, 2022 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials have approved a new ordinance that clarifies when people may witness or record police officers’ actions without being arrested.The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the ordinance to settle a federal lawsuit filed by three women who were arrested during racial injustice protests in the city in 2020.The women were charged with violating city laws involving resisting or interfering with an officer. The lawsuit said those laws were unconstitutionally vague and overly broad, KCUR reported.The ordinance approved Thursday says witnessing or recording police officers does not violate city law unless the offender is substantially impeding the officer’s duties.The women were among more than 200 nonviolent protesters arrested at or near the Country Club Plaza during protests after the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd.The settlement did not require the city to pay any monetary damages. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ordinance Officer Kansas City Law Lawsuit Say Offender × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Life PBS documentary to feature St. Joseph author Education Teacher retention bonus program sees success amid bigger conundrum Government Council considers city needs while concluding budget talks Business Local gyms see increase in memberships as summer begins More Local News → Local Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.