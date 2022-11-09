Police Shooting-Kansas City-Appeal

Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, testifies during his trial in 2021 at the Jackson County Courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City police detective convicted of shooting and killing a Black man in 2019 is asking that his conviction be overturned or that he be given a new trial.

Jackson County Circuit Judge Dale Youngs convicted Eric DeValkenaere in March of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

