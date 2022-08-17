Kansas City Police Local Control

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks during a press briefing on May 13 at the White House in Washington. Lucas sued the state of Missouri Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department. 

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas sued the state of Missouri on Wednesday over a new law that requires the city to increase funding for its police department.

The lawsuit filed in Jackson County is the latest salvo in a lengthy dispute between some city leaders and GOP state officials over funding for the police department. Kansas City is believed to be the largest city in the nation that does not have control over its police force, an arrangement that critics contend is based on racism against the city's large Black population.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.