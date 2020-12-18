KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials have created a commission to advise them on issues that affect the city’s LGBTQ residents.

The City Council voted Thursday to create a commission compoised of residents appointed by the mayor and council, The Kansas City Star reported.

“It’s really going to help elevate our queer voices in this community,” Councilman Eric Bunch said after the vote.

Members will advise the council on issues such as economic opportunities, health, safety and quality of life, including the murders of transgender people.

The legislation creating the commission stalled for several weeks amid disagreement over whether it should advise the council or be part of the city’s Human Rights Commission.

Supporters of the new group said the commission should work directly with the council, while the Human Rights Commission investigates specific instances of discrimination.