Mass Shooting Kansas

This photo shows people talking in front of the City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kansas. Police have arrested another person in the Kansas night club shooting earlier this month that injured nearly a dozen people. A 23-year-old Wichita man was arrested on July 11 on suspicion of attempted murder, assault and battery, Wichita police said. He is one of three people now in custody for their suspected roles in the July 2 shooting in which nine people were shot and two others were trampled in the chaos.

 File photo | Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. — The Kansas bar where nine people were wounded by gunfire last month has permanently closed.

An attorney for City Nightz told the Wichita Eagle that the club owner felt he had no choice but to close because of all the negative publicity and because police blaming the bar for the shooting.

