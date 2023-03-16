ESG-Private Money Managers-Kansas

Kansas state Rep. Michael Murphy, R-Sylvia, watches a Senate committee hearing on legislation designed to prevent the state from using socially and environmentally conscious principles to invest its funds on March 7 at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers pushing to prevent Kansas from investing its funds using socially and environmentally conscious principles disagree about also imposing rules for investment managers handling private funds, complicating their efforts to thwart what they see as “woke” investing.

Committees in the Kansas House and Senate this week approved competing versions of anti-ESG legislation, and the two chambers could debate them as early as next week. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and those considerations have become more prominent in investing in recent years, sparking a nationwide backlash from conservative Republicans.

