Election 2022 Kansas Abortion

In this photo from 2021, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt answers questions during an interview in his office in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt, a Republican running for governor, has issued a legal opinion saying an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote would not hinder medical care for women facing life-threatening pregnancies. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' attorney general is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican running for governor who supports the measure, argues in a legal opinion issued Friday that treating miscarriages, removing dead fetuses and ending ectopic pregnancies do not fall under Kansas' legal definition of abortion. The proposal on the ballot Aug. 2 would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. It's the first referendum on abortion policy by a state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.